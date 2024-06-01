Insider Buying: Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Buys £49,336.80 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Annie Murphy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.43) per share, with a total value of £49,336.80 ($63,009.96).
Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,550 ($32.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,584.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,418.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,804.50 ($23.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.39).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 3,483.87%.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
