Insider Buying: Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Buys £49,336.80 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Annie Murphy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.43) per share, with a total value of £49,336.80 ($63,009.96).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,550 ($32.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,584.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,418.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,804.50 ($23.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.39).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 3,483.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,250 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABF

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.