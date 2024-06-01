Insider Buying: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

