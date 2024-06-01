Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $87,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

