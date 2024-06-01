Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £467,670 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.02), for a total value of £467,670 ($597,279.69).

LON AJB opened at GBX 385 ($4.92) on Friday. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.61) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

