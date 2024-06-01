Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells $1,791,360.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.1 %

BKR opened at $33.48 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.