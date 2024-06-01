Insider Selling: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Sells 25,752 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 857,748 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Cannae by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Cannae by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

