Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman Sells 2,485 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $91,100.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

