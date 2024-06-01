Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,006,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20.

LDI stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 172,802 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

