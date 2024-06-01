Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $5,700,200.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.04, for a total value of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,096.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $913.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,158.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

