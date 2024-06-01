Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $333,234.79 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,571,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,777,837.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

