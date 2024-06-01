Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $852,923.18 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

