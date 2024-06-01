Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Insmed Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

