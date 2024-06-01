Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INLX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intellinetics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.99.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

