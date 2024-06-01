Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Director John C. Guttilla Buys 10,000 Shares

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla acquired 10,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Intellinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

