International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

