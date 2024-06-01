International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.