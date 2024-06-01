Internet Computer Price Hits $12.08 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and approximately $60.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.08 or 0.00017853 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00053291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,016,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,392,376 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

