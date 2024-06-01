Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Trimmed by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 86.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
