Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPA traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

