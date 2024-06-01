Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
BSJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
