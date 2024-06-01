Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BSJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

