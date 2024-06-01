Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $519.34

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 519.34 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 520.50 ($6.65). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.59), with a volume of 6,134,018 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,520.55%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.