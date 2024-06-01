Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,652,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the typical volume of 141,602 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after buying an additional 12,081,007 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 158,175 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 10,602,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,608,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

