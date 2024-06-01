Invictus Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $449.36.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.