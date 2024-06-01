Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

