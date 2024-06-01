Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 95,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,313,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,018. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.