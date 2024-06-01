ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 12,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 70,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

ioneer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

See Also

