IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,404 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

