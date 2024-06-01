iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

