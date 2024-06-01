iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,238 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
