iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,040,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.