iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 79,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

