iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.