iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
