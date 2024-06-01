iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

