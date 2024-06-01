iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.12

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 619983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
