iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.12

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 619983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

