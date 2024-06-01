iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.12

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 619983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

