iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 126,773 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

