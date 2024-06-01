iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHG)

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 33,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

