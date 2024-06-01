iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHG)

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 33,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.
About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
