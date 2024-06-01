iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Announces $0.14 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.14. 12,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
