iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
BATS IBHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
