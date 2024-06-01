iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on June 7th

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IBHJ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.