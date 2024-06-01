iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BATS:IBMM remained flat at $26.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,624 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

