iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IBMM remained flat at $26.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,624 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
