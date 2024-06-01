iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 93,296 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF
