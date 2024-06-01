iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBMQ stock remained flat at $24.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,206 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
