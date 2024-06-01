iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMQ stock remained flat at $24.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,206 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

