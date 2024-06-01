iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. 406,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.
