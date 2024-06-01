Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2759 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BEMB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

