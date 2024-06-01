iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS CEMB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 183,717 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.