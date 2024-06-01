iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,017,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 77,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,391,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.