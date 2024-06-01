iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.60. 891,849 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

