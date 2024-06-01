iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.63. 107,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.