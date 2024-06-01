iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Declares Dividend of $0.36

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3633 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

FIBR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

