iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,539,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,482. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $143.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

